'SA adequately prepared to handle coronavirus outbreak': Zweli Mkhize

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has reassured South Africans that the national health department has enough contingency measures in place to properly deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Mkhize was briefing media on Wednesday on SA's preparedness to deal with the virus that has plagued China.

“South Africa has not reported or suspected cases to date. Research into the epidemiology of the virus or natural history of the virus is ongoing.”

Mkhize said there was a suspected case in Zambia, but reassured that the National Institute for Communicable Diseases was closely monitoring developments.