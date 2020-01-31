This is insane, says SA YouTuber as prank video hurtles past a million views

He planned the prank with colleague Archie Manners, “from setting up the Cape Town Collective for Freedom of Speech, to hiring the actors, to hiring the hotel, the restaurant, the travelling there,” said Pieters.

“You’ll see in the video that I was on holiday in Cape Town at the time we started planning it, so for any South Africans there’s a nice bit of Cape Town in there right in the beginning and that’s always nice.”

The prank was elaborate. Pieters even hired actors who were briefed two hours before Hopkins arrived at the Prague ceremony on Monday.

But Pieters said the cost of making the video seemed to be paying off. “I funded it myself. I guess you could say YouTube is my main job. I earn money from it but you also have to spend money to make things work,” he said.

“This was my most expensive video I’ve ever made but it seems like it’s worth it because the video is working, so I’m happy I made the investment now.

“That’s always a risk. You never know if it’s going to work. Anything can go wrong. Luckily it did work.

“It was mad, the actors were brilliant. We briefed the actors about two hours before she got there and then they all arrived at the same time as her,” he said.

“In the briefing we explained the story and what was going on and that when they arrived, we would be in full character until she left. They all did brilliantly, and we all managed to pull it off. It was hard at times, but thankfully we did it.”