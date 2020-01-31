Workers cry foul in state's multibillion-rand programme

Hundreds of Community Work Programme (CWP) workers in the Eastern Cape have not been provided adequate protective clothing.

Many are clad in sandals and use their bare hands to work in often hazardous terrain surrounding schools and community facilities. Some even lack the tools to do the job.

However, few complain as they labour under the threat that they could lose their jobs. Many are afraid to report adverse working conditions, fearing they will end up losing the R750 they earn in a month — often their only income.

The CWP is funded by the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) and is run throughout the country. The programme, run in the province by a non-profit, the Southern African Youth Movement (SAYM), enables unemployed people to learn new skills and earn income to help feed their families.

The R4bn-a-year programme is supposed to give a leg up to SA's most marginalised communities, but many suspect it has become a feeding scheme for family and friends connected to Cogta and its implementing agents.

CWP workers are employed for about eight days a month, except in November and December, when they work for 10 days and earn R910.

The Dispatch visited a number of sites throughout the Eastern Cape where the programme is being run and spoke to some of the workers.

Those who we interviewed were mostly employed to do gardening, including planting vegetables at schools and in townships. They continue working no matter the weather but lack the right clothing and tools.