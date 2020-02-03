South Africa

Man arrested in connection with murder of Pietermaritzburg businesswoman

03 February 2020 - 12:11 By LWANDILE BHENGU
Kavitha Nerputh was strangled and locked in her car in Alexandra Park in Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Kavitha Nerputh via Facebook

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Pietermaritzburg businesswoman Kavitha Nerputh.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed on Monday that a suspect had been arrested on Friday and that he would appear in court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

A police source told TimesLIVE the man was arrested in the vicinity of where Nerputh’s body was discovered.

Nerputh was found strangled with a cellphone charger cable in her locked car, which was parked at Alexandra Park, in January.

At the time, a police source told Times Select that investigators had discovered Nerputh’s home was being “observed” the weekend before she was killed.

The owner of a weight-loss product company became a social media hit in 2017 when she threw her then four-year-old daughter a R100,000 carnival-themed birthday party.

