WATCH | Police fire rubber bullets after protesters allegedly assault security guard at UKZN campus

Police fired rubber bullets at protesting students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s education campus on Monday after the students allegedly assaulted a security guard.

According to police, a group of students blockaded the entrance to UKZN Edgewood campus at the start of the 2020 university academic year.

“This morning at 9am a group of students blockaded the entrance at UKZN Edgewood campus, and attempted to petrol bomb the dining hall and security guard vehicle,” said SAPS spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

Mbele said the group then fled and later allegedly assaulted the security guard, who was taken to hospital for medical treatment.