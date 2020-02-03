South Africa

WATCH | Police fire rubber bullets after protesters allegedly assault security guard at UKZN campus

03 February 2020 - 13:22 By LWANDILE BHENGU
Thirteen students have been arrested this week for public violence in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Police fired rubber bullets at protesting students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s education campus on Monday after the students allegedly assaulted a security guard.

According to police, a group of students blockaded the entrance to UKZN Edgewood campus at the start of the 2020 university academic year.

“This morning at 9am a group of students blockaded the entrance at UKZN Edgewood campus, and attempted to petrol bomb the dining hall and security guard vehicle,” said SAPS spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

Mbele said the group then fled and later allegedly assaulted the security guard, who was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Edgewood Campus

Posted by Nasrin Kadwa on Monday, 3 February 2020

It is unclear what sparked the protest action. Unrest at the university's Howard College and Westville campuses last week has been related to student funding, particularly the 15% of their historic debt which students are required to pay before they are cleared for registration.

Last week's protests in the province resulted in the arrest of seven students from Unisa and six from UKZN. Four are expected to appear in court this week while the rest are due back in court on April 8.

Last week's protest action resulted in the burning of the security risk management centre at the Westville campus and a student's vehicle at Howard campus.

Mbele said police were monitoring the scene.

