UKZN security building petrol bombed during student protest

A security control centre at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) Westville campus was set alight during a student protest on Wednesday.

According to police, about 600 students were spotted making their way to the building with petrol bombs during the early hours of the morning.

“The security guards fled the scene and returned a short while later and found that the building had been set on fire,” said SAPS spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.

No arrests were made and a case of public violence and arson was opened, he said.

Meanwhile, hours later, at the university’s Howard College campus, a crowd of protesting students set bins on fire on Princess Alice Avenue, near the main gate.