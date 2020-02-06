No more SAA flights to Durban, East London and PE — but airline vows to minimise job losses

South African Airways (SAA) will no longer fly to several local and international destinations from the end of the month.

The embattled airline — currently under business rescue — will no longer offer any services to Durban, East London and Port Elizabeth from February 29.

Domestic routes operated by Mango will not be affected by the changes.

SAA will continue to offer flights to Cape Town, but there will be fewer.

It will also no longer fly from Johannesburg to Abidjan (via Accra), Entebbe, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Luanda, Munich, Ndola, and Sao Paulo. This also effective from February 29.

SAA will continue to operate all international services between Johannesburg and Frankfurt, London Heathrow, New York, Perth and Washington via Accra.

Regional services to be retained include from Johannesburg to Blantyre, Dar es Salaam, Harare, Kinshasa, Lagos, Lilongwe, Lusaka, Maputo, Mauritius, Nairobi, Victoria Falls, Livingston and Windhoek.

“Following a careful analysis of SAA’s liquidity challenges and after consultations with all relevant stakeholders, the BRPs have identified which routes will be retained to drive the restructured national carrier towards profitability,” said Louise Brugman, on behalf of the joint business rescue partners.