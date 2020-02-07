South Africa

Mzansi not impressed with BMW donating cars toward curbing GBV

07 February 2020 - 16:52 By Rethabile Radebe
President Cyril Ramaphosa during the handover ceremony of five BMW i3 luxury vehicles in a bid to fight the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide on Thursday.
Image: Via twitter/@SAgovnews

German carmaker BMW came under fire on Friday when it was reported that it had donated five cars towards fighting the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.

BMW donated five of its i3 luxury vehicles to the South African Business Coalition on Health and Aids (Sabcoha).

President Cyril Ramaphosa and German chancellor Angela Merkel were among the guests at the handover ceremony at the BMW Group production plant in Rosslyn, Tshwane.

In a statement, the presidency said the cars "will be used to support community-based care workers in their work to prevent violence and support victims".

"Five BMWs" was among the top trends on Twitter on Friday, with South Africans saying they were confused as to how the donation was going to remedy a scourge as big as gender-based violence.

Here are some of the responses:

