South Africa

Newspaper mugshot leads police to doorstep of man wanted for murder

07 February 2020 - 11:07 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The 22-year-old was promptly arrested after a police officer recognised his mugshot in a newspaper.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

A man wanted for murder and attempted murder in the Eastern Cape was arrested after a police officer recognised his mugshot while reading a newspaper.

A photograph of the 22-year-old, wanted in connection with an incident that happened in January at Gelvandale in Nelson Mandela Bay, was circulated to the media and online on Tuesday.

Two days later, warrant officer Gegory Pitt from the Cradock commercial crime task team recognised the wanted man from the newspaper article.

“The investigating officer was contacted and the information confirmed. Pitt immediately mobilised the Cradock cluster operational command centre and Craddock K9 unit,” said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.

“The team then penetrated a house in Michausdal in Craddock and found the wanted suspect. The warrant for his arrest was executed and he was arrested and detained on  charges of murder and attempted murder.”

The man is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court soon.

Mount Road cluster commander Maj-Gen Thembisile Patekile said the arrest should serve as a warning to “criminals who think that they can escape arrest”.

