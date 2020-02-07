South Africa

Row erupts over pupils 'kicked out' of private school hostel in Eastern Cape

07 February 2020 - 13:41 By Bhongo Jacob
The 11 boys were expelled after having refused to take orders from school management.
The 11 boys were expelled after having refused to take orders from school management.
Image: 123rf.com/ PaylessImages

A group of pupils from the Dutywa Centre of Excellence are sleeping at a local B&B after being booted out the school hostel on Wednesday.

The “eviction” of 11 boys arose from their refusal to move from their digs into another hostel building, where they claim the pupils “smoke and drink” all the time, reports DispatchLIVE.

The private school attracts pupils from as far afield as Cape Town. 

Parent Sondile Ntanjana said he drove from Mthatha and found pupils sitting outside the school building when he arrived at midnight on Wednesday.

“My son phoned saying they were being forced out of the boarding school because they do not want to go to the new hostel. I went there with the police and we met the matron and two security guards. I asked them to allow the children to sleep the night and have a meeting on Thursday. The matron agreed.”

However, the children were ordered to vacate the school shortly after he left, Ntanjana  said.

“My son called again saying that the school director does not want them inside. I went back to the school and the children were standing in the rain. I woke the matron up and she told us that the school's director, Silence Matta, does not want the children in his school.”

He said Matta agreed to keep their belongings.

Curro rescues Lesufi over shortage of space in public schools

Private school operator Curro has not ruled out lower fees for Gauteng state school pupils who enrol at its institutions.
News
2 weeks ago

“We went to three B&Bs and none could help us because the pupils were a large number. But we eventually found two large rooms at the fourth B&B. I had to pay R130 per child.

“There is no spirit of ubuntu at the school. I did not expect the director to throw children out at night. If there are problems with children, parents are first consulted. We do not understand how they could chase children out at night like this.”

Another parent, who asked to remain anonymous, echoed these sentiments.

“I have three children at the school. They told us that the new hostel has children with behavioural problems. Some smoke and drink and our children to not want to be in a place like that.”

Mtshawuza Magambu B&B owner Enati Vutula confirmed the 11 pupils were booked at her facility.

But Matta said there was another side to the saga.

“The parents are giving the media the wrong information. Their children arrived here last week. We did not have a place to accommodate them and we put them in a building that was under renovation, with only the ceiling needing to be put up.

“It was raining and we asked the boys to move to another building and they refused. We gave them a week to move. I told security to kick them out at 5pm, and not at night as their parents claim.”

Eastern Cape education spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani said private schools fell outside the responsibility of the department.

“Their day-to-day operations are the responsibility of their board of governors. While the department monitors their compliance with regard to the minimum requirements of a school as per the law and the constitution, they are not bound by the regulations as spelled out in the South African Schools Act that determine the conduct of public schools.”

MORE

Fabled school rivalry ends with nasty game of poaching

An ongoing fight about the “poaching” of sports stars at two rival KZN high schools has culminated in the severing of ties for the “foreseeable ...
News
7 hours ago

School bullying indicative of high violence levels in SA

Childline Gauteng director Lynne Cawood says bullying in schools is indicative of the high levels of violence in SA.
News
9 hours ago

Smartboards and computer classes may be affected by load-shedding, but teaching continues

A computer application technology teacher has shared how she instructs her classes during load-shedding
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | Family surprises helper for 60th birthday with trip to beach for ... South Africa
  2. Couple's car hijacked by ‘blue light gang’ in Vaal, wife found dead South Africa
  3. Five things you need to know about Jacob Zuma's contentious sick note South Africa
  4. Panel falls off Mango Boeing during Cape Town-Johannesburg flight South Africa
  5. Two 'suspected' cases of coronavirus in KZN have been 'dispelled': KZN health South Africa

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?
X