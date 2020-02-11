From spoiling bae to skipping the country: seven hilarious reactions to the NSFAS R5bn hoax

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) dominated Twitter on Monday as social media users responded to allegations that the scheme had mistakenly deposited R5bn into a Limpopo student's bank account.

Claims on social media stated that the beneficiary was a student at the Letaba FET College and that the funds were deposited into her Capitec bank account at the weekend.

Denying the claims, the scheme told TimesLIVE its system had controls in place to prevent such errors. It warned students to avoid scams that targeted its beneficiaries.

NSFAS also issued a statement on Twitter: “This allegation is not true, and we can confirm that NSFAS did not make any payment amounting to R5bn to any student.”

Still, social media was abuzz with people dreaming of the “moemish” happening to them and sharing what they would do if they suddenly found five bill in their account.