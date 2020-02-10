Zonke applauded for paying student’s R30k debt
When a student shared her financial struggles on social media, little did she know Afro-soul singer Zonke Dikana would show up to settle her R30,000 debt.
Bubu Sithole, who is a student, took to Twitter to share her pain after she was denied registration because she owed R29,000 in unpaid fees.
In a detailed tweet, Bubu said she had been rejected by NSFAS twice, even though she provided proof that her mother had died and her father was living with a disability.
“I’m currently packing my bags and going back home because I have outstanding fees and can’t register. I owe R29k and they want R17k for me to register provisionally. I was rejected by NSFAS twice in a row, even after I sent them my mother’s death certificate and my dad’s disability papers.”
I’m currently packing my bags and going back home because I have outstanding fees and can’t register. I owe R29k &they want 17k for me to register provisionally. I was rejected by nsfas twice in a row even after I sent thrumy mom’s death certificate and my dad’s disability papers https://t.co/X2WACF0GII— Bubu Sithole (@Bubus_s) February 6, 2020
“I applied for a fundi eduloan but it was declined. I’m gonna send through an appeal for NSFAS again this year. My heart aches so much, I just wanted to go to school. That’s all."
Went to the MEC for Education in Freestate and they said they cannot help me because I’m from Johannesburg. I applied for a fundi eduloan it was declined. I’m gonna send through an appeal for Nsfas again this year. My heart aches so much, I just wanted to go to school. That’s all— Bubu Sithole (@Bubus_s) February 6, 2020
While it looked like there was no hope for the student, Zonke acted and said she would like to help pay her outstanding fees.
“Have you left yet? Please let me help you stay in school.”
Have you left yet? Please let me help you stay in school 🙏🏾 https://t.co/DPz7sKLDaF— ZONKE™️ (@ZonkeMusic) February 8, 2020
Feeling overwhelmed by Zonke's act of kindness, Bubu gave social media users feedback, saying the singer had paid her outstanding fees and she was registering on Monday.
Besengilahle ithemba. UThixo uyaphila. This was all part of God’s plan. Registrations were closing on the 7th and were extended to till the 14th. Today my outstanding fees were paid up, I’ll be registering on Monday. It was all God’s plan.— Bubu Sithole (@Bubus_s) February 8, 2020
Bubu thanked people for their retweets, which she believed helped grab the attention of Zonke, who advised her to study hard and be the best version of herself.
You are most welcome nana, study hard and go on to be great ❤️ https://t.co/V8oE5Z0idb— ZONKE™️ (@ZonkeMusic) February 8, 2020