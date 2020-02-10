Zonke applauded for paying student’s R30k debt

When a student shared her financial struggles on social media, little did she know Afro-soul singer Zonke Dikana would show up to settle her R30,000 debt.

Bubu Sithole, who is a student, took to Twitter to share her pain after she was denied registration because she owed R29,000 in unpaid fees.

In a detailed tweet, Bubu said she had been rejected by NSFAS twice, even though she provided proof that her mother had died and her father was living with a disability.

“I’m currently packing my bags and going back home because I have outstanding fees and can’t register. I owe R29k and they want R17k for me to register provisionally. I was rejected by NSFAS twice in a row, even after I sent them my mother’s death certificate and my dad’s disability papers.”