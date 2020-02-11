South Africa

More than 60 people in SA tested for coronavirus — all tests negative

11 February 2020 - 15:41 By Kgaugelo Masweneng

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has run tests on 61 people in SA for the novel coronavirus, with all of those tests proving negative.

NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh said the organisation was still pushing ahead with surveillance activities and testing of those who show symptoms of the virus.

“SA remains a destination of choice for many travellers, with a lot of traffic managed from Cape Town International Airport and OR Tambo International Airport. All ports of entry, including the aforementioned high-traffic airports, remain on high alert for a possible case,” said Jimoh.

“It is possible that we will detect a case and, as such, we would like to assure the public that should SA identify a positive case, the country is well prepared to deal with it.

“The NICD, working together with the national department of health, continues to enhance systems to rapidly identify and detect any imported cases that may reach our borders.” 

Masks on mouths at Joburg's China Mall as coronavirus fears continue

As the deadly novel coronavirus continues to spark fear, many Chinese nationals at Johannesburg's China Mall are donning face masks.
News
9 hours ago

The virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has now spread to other major Chinese cities as well as other countries. The death toll has topped 1,000 people.

Jimoh said while the outbreak was ongoing in other countries, “we encourage the public to heed to the measures to prevent the spread of respiratory infections”.

“We recommend good practice of hand hygiene and cough etiquette,” she said.

This included:

  • avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections;
  • frequent handwashing, especially after direct contact with ill people or their environment; and
  • avoiding markets where live animals are sold.

Travellers with symptoms of acute respiratory infection should practise appropriate cough etiquette by maintaining their distance from others, covering coughs and sneezes with tissues, and washing hands frequently.

MORE:

LISTEN | About 60 more novel coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship

About 60 more people on board the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship moored off Japan have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus, national ...
News
1 day ago

Fourth person tests positive for coronavirus in England

A fourth person in England has tested positive for coronavirus, having contracted the illness from a previously confirmed British patient in France, ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Public protector digs deep into Aaron Motsoaledi's past News
  2. 'I can’t wait to drive past my ex in my new car': R114m Powerball winner South Africa
  3. Sell 'elitist' SAA - Gwede Mantashe News
  4. UFH student dies after stabbing on campus South Africa
  5. Major drug haul at OR Tambo as hundreds of fans gather to welcome home Miss ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies
X