South Africa

Two boys drown at construction site in North West

12 February 2020 - 15:11 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Divers retrieve the bodies of two boys who drowned in Makwassie, North West, on Tuesday.
Divers retrieve the bodies of two boys who drowned in Makwassie, North West, on Tuesday.
Image: SAPS

Two boys drowned while swimming in a rain-filled hole at a construction site in Makwassie, North West, on Tuesday.

Lt-Col Amanda Funani said after the hole transformed into a temporary dam, about seven boys between the ages of eight to 10 decided to go for a swim.

“Two boys, aged eight and nine, allegedly got into trouble and drowned,” she said.

“When the other boys noticed that the two boys were trapped under the water, one of them ran to the township and came across a police vehicle and reported the incident. Police went to the scene but were unable to save the boys. They called the divers, who retrieved the two bodies.”

The police urged the community, especially parents and guardians, to warn their children to not swim in dams, rivers, dongas or quarries as the water is muddy and can therefore be deep and dangerous.

“Due to the heavy rains, most rivers have strong currents that can’t be detected until it is too late,” added Funani.

READ MORE:

Nine drown in KZN this week, search for three others continues

At least nine people have drowned and three remain missing in KwaZulu-Natal in the past five days.
News
5 days ago

The mysterious drownings of Enock Mpianzi and Keomohetswe Seboko

Keamohetswe Shaun Seboko and Enock Mpianzi - separated by 109km when they slipped beneath the surface of murky water - became entwined in a double ...
News
2 weeks ago

QwaQwa girl's drowning sparks water riot in township

Eight-year-old Musa and her sister, Moleboheng, trudged down the ravine to fetch water from a filthy stream because they were thirsty and tired of ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'I can’t wait to drive past my ex in my new car': R114m Powerball winner South Africa
  2. Master's student freed after two years in jail for rape he did not commit South Africa
  3. Public protector digs deep into Aaron Motsoaledi's past News
  4. UFH student dies after stabbing on campus South Africa
  5. Masks on mouths at Joburg's China Mall as coronavirus fears continue South Africa

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies
X