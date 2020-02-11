QwaQwa girl's drowning sparks water riot in township

Eight-year-old Musa and her older sister, Moleboheng, trudged down the ravine with buckets and drum bottles to fetch water from a filthy stream because they were thirsty and tired of waiting for trucks meant to deliver emergency water that never showed up.

But Musa never returned, her mother, Phindile Mbele, recalled, choking back tears. The little girl drowned in the stream, which is thick with sewage, mud and algae, probably pulled down by a strong underwater current.

“We rushed down there. She was still under the water ... Two boys from the neighbourhood went in and one carried her out,” Mbele said. “The house is empty without her. She was such a sweet, quiet child.”

Musa's death last month further inflamed the mood among residents of Mandela Park township on the edge of QwaQwa, turning intermittent protests about water shortages into a full-blown, week-long riot.

Protesters torched shops, overturned government vehicles and hurled bricks and bottles at riot police, who responded with rubber bullets.