South Africa

Labour court to decide on SAA retrenchment application on Friday

13 February 2020 - 17:43 By ernest mabuza
Numsa and the SA Cabin Crew Association want the labour court to declare the purported retrenchments at SAA null and void. File photo.
Numsa and the SA Cabin Crew Association want the labour court to declare the purported retrenchments at SAA null and void. File photo.
Image: THE TIMES

The labour court application by two unions to stop the business restructuring processes at SAA — which involves retrenchments — was a publicity stunt to show that they can stop these processes.

This submission was made by Andrew Redding SC, counsel for the airline and the two business rescue practitioners, on Thursday.

The business rescue practitioners and the airline are opposing the application by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA and the SA Cabin Crew Association, which want the labour court in Johannesburg to declare the purported retrenchment of employees null and void.

The unions went to court because they believe the announcement by the practitioners last week meant that they did not want to embark on the retrenchment processes set out in section 189 of the Labour Relations Act.

The section permits employers to dismiss employees for operational requirements. However, it requires that consultation must take place when the employer contemplates retrenchments.

The consultations must try to reach consensus on a number of matters, including the possibility of avoiding the dismissals, measures to minimise the dismissals and appropriate measures to mitigate the effects of retrenchments.

At least 1,000 retrenchments likely at SAA, unions tell labour court

What the business rescue practitioners at SAA are doing at the airline amounts to the start of retrenchments and they must follow the processes ...
News
4 hours ago

Opposing the unions' application, Redding said that section 133 of the Companies Act states that, during business rescue proceedings, no legal proceedings  against the company may be commenced in any forum.

Redding said that now that the business proceedings were under way, the unions could not institute any legal proceedings against the practitioners — unless they obtained permission from the high court.

He added that the application by the unions was premature because there were no contemplated retrenchments to speak of.

However, counsel for the unions Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said it made no sense for the unions to go to the high court, which has no jurisdiction to deal with retrenchment matters, to seek permission to litigate against the business rescue practitioners.

“This is a matter only this court may resolve,” Ngcukaitobi told the labour court.

The court said it will pass judgment in the unions’ application on Friday.

MORE

With one voice, ANC, Cosatu, SACP say: don't cancel SAA domestic routes

The ANC, SACP and Cosatu have come out to support President Cyril Ramaphosa’s opposition to the shutting down of SAA's domestic routes and have ...
Politics
1 day ago

KZN premier wants urgent meeting with SAA over cancelled Durban routes

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala on Thursday said he wanted an "urgent meeting" with SAA over its decision to cut flights to Durban.
News
6 days ago

SAA unions head to court to stop job losses

Numsa and Sacca want to stop business rescue practitioners from retrenching staff at the airline, until they have complied with the Labour Relations ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Master's student freed after two years in jail for rape he did not commit South Africa
  2. 'I can’t wait to drive past my ex in my new car': R114m Powerball winner South Africa
  3. Masks on mouths at Joburg's China Mall as coronavirus fears continue South Africa
  4. Two women bust with R1.2m worth of explosives boarding bus to Gauteng South Africa
  5. FREE TO READ | They studied for six years, only to discover they couldn’t ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zozibini's homecoming: Miss Universe met with cheers in Joburg
The State of the Presidents: A closer look at SA’s presidents
X