With one voice, ANC, Cosatu, SACP say: don't cancel SAA domestic routes

The ANC, SACP and Cosatu have come out to support President Cyril Ramaphosa’s opposition to the shutting down of SAA's domestic routes and have rejected minister Gwede Mantashe’s comments that the state-owned airline must be shut down.

On Tuesday, the secretariat of the alliance met at the ANC’s headquarters, Luthuli House, to come up with one voice on the matter.

“The alliance maintains that SAA must be turned around to thrive, kept as the national carrier and serve as the mainstay of our domestic aviation industry, with successful regional, continental and international routes. The alliance secretariat placed emphasis on ensuring that the rights of workers are fully protected throughout the process,” ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said.

Before departing for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Friday, Ramaphosa said he did not agree with the decision made by the business rescue practitioner to shut down all domestic routes of SAA besides Johannesburg to Cape Town.

“Government is not in agreement with the business rescue practitioners (BRPs) about the decision to cancel certain flights. We as government are saying we need to sit down with the BRPs and discuss the matter.”