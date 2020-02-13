IN PICS | The strange and the sublime: fashion on the #Sona2020 red carpet
There's no surprise as to what the red beret brigade will be wearing when it comes to the state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday, but as for SA's other politicians, it's anyone's guess. Sometimes their wardrobe choices are sublime, other times they're just plain strange.
Either way, the rare chance to see our political movers and shakers show off their personal style has made the Sona red carpet one of the most anticipated events on SA's fashion calendar.
Here's what our ministers, MPs and other guests wore this year:
@ANCParliament Deputy Chief Whip Ms Doris Dlakude #SONA2020 #RedCarpet pic.twitter.com/2gZtSTEpQ0— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 13, 2020
Minister of Department of Small Business Development Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni #SONA2020 #RedCarpet pic.twitter.com/JeoejOOAr8— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 13, 2020
Minister of @CommsZA @Stellarated #SONA2020 #RedCarpet pic.twitter.com/yYYJNzmhEx— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 13, 2020
Deputy Minister of @DWS_RSA @The_DHS Ms Pamela Tshwete #SONA2020 #RedCarpet pic.twitter.com/cLBiLcmgdO— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 13, 2020
@ANCParliament MP Knocks Seabi #SONA2020 #RedCarpet pic.twitter.com/p0OF5WC8pz— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 13, 2020
Minister of @The_DSD Ms Lindiwe Zulu #SONA2020 #RedCarpet pic.twitter.com/sK4bQzIY8Z— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 13, 2020
Minister of State Security Ms Ayanda Dlodlo #SONA2020 #RedCarpet pic.twitter.com/I3fZqpiFoT— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 13, 2020
@ANCParliament MP Ms Tandi Mahambehlala #SONA2020 #RedCarpet pic.twitter.com/We1BMhBMKv— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 13, 2020
Deputy Minister of @NationalCoGTA Mr Obed Bapela #SONA2020 #RedCarpet pic.twitter.com/nyfBrPiSjF— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 13, 2020