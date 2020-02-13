The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

IN PICS | The strange and the sublime: fashion on the #Sona2020 red carpet

13 February 2020 - 17:06 By Toni Jaye Singer
Deputy communications minister Pinky Kekana on the red carpet before Sona 2020.
Image: Esa Alexander

There's no surprise as to what the red beret brigade will be wearing when it comes to the state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday, but as for SA's other politicians, it's anyone's guess. Sometimes their wardrobe choices are sublime, other times they're just plain strange.

Either way, the rare chance to see our political movers and shakers show off their personal style has made the Sona red carpet one of the most anticipated events on SA's fashion calendar.

Here's what our ministers, MPs and other guests wore this year:

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone on the red carpet before Sona 2020. Mazzone is wearing Durban designer Amanda Laird Cherry.
Image: Esa Alexander
The DA's interim leader, John Steenhuisen, with his wife Terry Beaumont on the red carpet at Sona 2020. 'I’m keeping it South African,' says Beaumont of her YDE dress.
Image: Esa Alexander
Deputy communications minister Pinky Kekana on the red carpet before Sona 2020.
Image: Esa Alexander
Nuclear physicist Senamile Masango's outfit was inspired by Valentine's Day.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana

LOL! What Zille, Malema and others should wear on the Sona red carpet

The state of the nation address is THE most fashion-centric political event of the year. Here are some tongue-in-chic wardrobe suggestions for ...
Lifestyle
7 hours ago
Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula and his wife, Nozuko, arrive at Sona 2020. The minister says his outfit is inspired by Africa.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana
Mbulelo Bara, a DA member of the National Council of Provinces, with his wife, Angel, on the red carpet before Sona 2020.
Image: Esa Alexander
A closer look at the statement shoes worn by Angel Bara, wife of DA member of the National Council of Provinces, Mbulelo Bara.
Image: Esa Alexander
DA MPs Luyolo Mphithi, Phumzile van Damme and Nazley Sharif arriving at the Sona red carpet.
Image: Esa Alexander
DA MP Phumzile van Damme arrives at the 2020 Sona red carpet.
Image: Esa Alexander
Actress Ntando Duma arrives at Sona 2020.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana
Model Babalwa Mneno arrives at Sona 2020.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana
Nelson Mandela's grandson, Mandla Mandela, and his wife, Rabia, arrive at Sona.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana
ANC MP Hein April and his father, George April, on the Sona 2020 red carpet.
Image: Esa Alexander
Nocawe Mafu, deputy minister of sports and recreation, arts and culture, wearing a dress by designer Bongiwe Walaza.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in a gown by B Mashilo Designs.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana
Police minister Bheki Cele with his wife, Thembeka Ngcobo, on the Sona 2020 red carpet.
Image: Esa Alexander
Minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa and his wife, Philisiwe, CEO of the National Empowerment Fund.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana
FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald and his wife, Hedwig, on the Sona 2020 red carpet.
Image: Esa Alexander
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina (centre) arrives at Sona 2020.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana
Patricia de Lille, Good leader and minister of public works and infrastructure, and Brett Herron, Good secretary general, arrive at Sona 2020.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu and his wife, Thembi, arrive at Sona 2020.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana

