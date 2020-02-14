Sona reaction: PR win, flat on execution

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State Of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday was met with little enthusiasm, but received a PR win for satisfactory policy.

Intellidex analyst Peter Attard Montalto said Ramaphosa’s speech scored high for PR, with "okay" policy but was “flat” on execution.

Montalto scored Ramaphosa 8/10 for PR and rhetoric, 6.5/10 for policy and 2/10 for implementation.

“This was, therefore, a decent speech and a win in those narrow terms and will generate some buzz, but only action will move business sentiment.

“Raised expectations on a variety of policy fronts raises risks both politically and in terms of market disappointment, especially with the budget coming up soon.”

Pieter Bensch, executive vice president Africa & Middle East: Sage, said Ramaphosa delivered a sober assessment of the challenges the country faced, but it required action.

“It is especially encouraging to see the government is taking steps to ease the energy crisis, which has crippled growth and hurt the sustainability of so many businesses big and small.”