Helen Zille shades Julius Malema during Sona

Helen Zille took a jab at EFF leader Julius Malema and his party during the state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday.

The DA's federal council chairperson said Malema's thinking showed “cognitive dissonance”.

Sona was suspended because of constant EFF disruptions.

Malema started the disruptions, saying it was a mistake for parliament to invite former apartheid president FW De Klerk to the sitting.

“The people of Boipatong are still crying and De Klerk said apartheid was not a crime against humanity. He is an unrepentant apologist of apartheid, he is not willing to accept that apartheid was a crime against humanity,” said Malema.