Politics

Helen Zille shades Julius Malema during Sona

14 February 2020 - 09:13 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Helen Zille took a swipe at Julius Malema for his actions in parliament on Thursday night.
Helen Zille took a swipe at Julius Malema for his actions in parliament on Thursday night.
Image: RUVAN BOSHOFF

Helen Zille took a jab at EFF leader Julius Malema and his party during the state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday.

The DA's federal council chairperson said Malema's thinking showed “cognitive dissonance”.

Sona was suspended because of constant EFF disruptions.

Malema started the disruptions, saying it was a mistake for parliament to invite former apartheid president FW De Klerk to the sitting.

“The people of Boipatong are still crying and De Klerk said apartheid was not a crime against humanity. He is an unrepentant apologist of apartheid, he is not willing to accept that apartheid was a crime against humanity,” said Malema.

EFF walks out of Sona

The EFF walked out of parliament on Thursday night after delaying President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address for more than an hour.
Politics
16 hours ago

The EFF also delivered on its promise to disrupt Sona by demanding that public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan be fired.

“Our biggest problem here is that the president is not listening to the call of South Africans to fire Pravin. If the president does not want to fire Pravin, this is what’s going to be our relationship with the president for the next five years.

“We will leave you with your Pravin and De Klerk,” said Malema.

Taking to Twitter, Zille said Malema's offence at being told to “meet outside” was ironic.

“He regards it as an unacceptable threat of violence. Cognitive dissonance writ large,” she said.

WATCH | 'This is not a Perfect Wedding': Ndlozi roasts MP over Sona outfit

When South Africans tuned in to the state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday night, they'd expected drama and mayhem courtesy of the EFF
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | #SONA2020 top talking points: All you need to know

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament on February 13 2020
Politics
5 hours ago

IN QUOTES | John Steenhuisen on Ramaphosa, 'same old' Sona and DA's vision

Here are 10 quotes from DA interim leader John Steenhuisen's 'real Sona' address
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Bantu Holomisa on ANC: 'It lacks discipline when it comes to addressing issues ... Politics
  2. WATCH | Video of De Klerk saying genocide killed more people than apartheid ... Politics
  3. Helen Zille shades Julius Malema during Sona Politics
  4. Twitter gives Thandi Modise all the respect after her Sona comment: 'SA is not ... Politics
  5. WATCH | #SONA2020 top talking points: All you need to know Politics

Latest Videos

Malema, De Lille, MPs speak after chaos causes Sona 2020 to be suspended
Zozibini's homecoming: Miss Universe met with cheers in Joburg
X