Helen Zille shades Julius Malema during Sona
Helen Zille took a jab at EFF leader Julius Malema and his party during the state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday.
The DA's federal council chairperson said Malema's thinking showed “cognitive dissonance”.
Sona was suspended because of constant EFF disruptions.
Malema started the disruptions, saying it was a mistake for parliament to invite former apartheid president FW De Klerk to the sitting.
“The people of Boipatong are still crying and De Klerk said apartheid was not a crime against humanity. He is an unrepentant apologist of apartheid, he is not willing to accept that apartheid was a crime against humanity,” said Malema.
The EFF also delivered on its promise to disrupt Sona by demanding that public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan be fired.
“Our biggest problem here is that the president is not listening to the call of South Africans to fire Pravin. If the president does not want to fire Pravin, this is what’s going to be our relationship with the president for the next five years.
“We will leave you with your Pravin and De Klerk,” said Malema.
Taking to Twitter, Zille said Malema's offence at being told to “meet outside” was ironic.
“He regards it as an unacceptable threat of violence. Cognitive dissonance writ large,” she said.
