South Africa

TVET college students protest in George and Rustenburg

18 February 2020 - 15:58 By Noxolo Majavu
South Cape TVET College students engage with police during protests.
Image: supplied

Students at South Cape TVET College and Orbit College have refused to continue with classes until their grievances are heard.

Protests started at the South Cape TVET College campus at George, in the Western Cape, on Monday morning. The main concern among students was National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowances not being allocated in time.

“Students did not receive their allowances. It was promised that every student who qualifies for NSFAS will get it on February 13 2020. Only a few students received it,” said Aphelele Tshoko, student representative council (SRC) chairperson of the South Cape TVET College.

Students accused the college of attempting to silence those at the forefront of the protest by separating them from first year students, according to student activist Zintle Putuma.

TimesLIVE tried to obtain comment from the principal of the college, Elsie Potgieter, by phone and e-mail without success. Her office said she was busy attending to important matters.

Meanwhile students at Orbit TVET College at Rustenburg in the North West also protested, saying there was maladministration within the institution.

“Students are being deregistered and textbooks are ordered in the name of Mankwe campus, but delivered to another institution which is operated by former staff members of the college and senior managers,” said SRC secretary Thabang Mokua.

The college refuted the claims, saying: “We wish to state on record that no student has been unlawfully deregistered. The college has a standard procedure which is fair and transparent and entails a screening process which determines whether the applicant meets the requirements,” said Marriette Viljoen.

The college said it was unaware of the textbook allegation and urged anyone with information to come forward so an investigation could be conducted.

