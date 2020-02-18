Chatsworth woman strangled in home invasion, second critically injured

One woman has died and another is critically injured after a home invasion in Chatsworth, Durban, on Tuesday morning.

Rescue Care’s Garrith Jamieson said paramedics were at a home in Kharwastan, where they found a woman in her 70s had been strangled.

“Paramedics are stabilising a second woman in her 40s, before transporting her to hospital.”

He said police were at the scene.

This is a developing story.