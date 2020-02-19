South Africa

Father, 20, sentenced to life for killing his child and burning ex-girlfriend

19 February 2020 - 13:08 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
A 20-year-old man was sentenced for killing his child and attacking his ex-girlfriend before setting her alight.
A 20-year-old man was sentenced for killing his child and attacking his ex-girlfriend before setting her alight.
Image: Thuansak Srilao/123rf.com

A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his two-year-old child and another 10 years for burning his ex-girlfriend.

Kamogelo Collins Mashabela, 20, was sentenced in the Limpopo high court on Tuesday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Mashabela had killed the toddler and burnt his ex-girlfriend in March 2019. The incident occurred in Ga-Kgari village in the Sekhukhune area.

“Mashabela had a relationship with the mother of the deceased, which she terminated during October 2018. Prior to the offence, a state of enmity existed between him and his ex-girlfriend because she had left him,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

Man jailed for attempting to kidnap teenager for Bitcoin ransom

A man who forcefully grabbed a child and bundled her into a rented vehicle in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, in 2018 has been jailed
News
4 hours ago

Mashabela initially denied guilt but later changed his plea.

He initially submitted an affidavit in support of his bail application, telling the court that the complainant was suicidal and had set fire to a house which led to the death of their baby. 

The state handed in evidence which showed that he had burn wounds on his feet at the time of his arrest.

“During the trial, Mashabela submitted his plea explanation and told the court that on the day of the incident, he gained access into his ex-girlfriend’s home while the family was fast asleep. 

“He then went to the ex-girlfriend’s bedroom and throttled her. He went further to douse the complainant and the bedroom with petrol and set the house on fire, burning the child to death. The ex-girlfriend managed to escape through the window, with burns to her body,” Malabi-Dzhangi added.

The court agreed with the state and sentenced the accused to life imprisonment for the murder and 10 years for the attack on the ex-girlfriend, and ordered that all sentences run concurrently. He was further declared unfit to possess a firearm.

MORE

Day care owner, rape convict and married father of three caught in huge child porn operation

Five men have been arrested in Pretoria and Kempton Park for being in possession of child pornography in a widescale investigation where local law ...
News
3 days ago

Six years, suspended, for motorist who rammed into roadblock, killing two

Families and colleagues of police officers who died after a drunk driver rammed into a roadblock are not satisfied with the sentencing handed down at ...
News
4 weeks ago

'He must be convicted, if he is guilty,' say family of KZN massacre accused

Family members of the man accused of killing six people in Mpumalanga, outside Pietermaritzburg, say he must be convicted if he is guilty.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. SA student 'missing' in China found alive in prison, family left in the dark South Africa
  2. Search on for guard accused of walking out of Mall of Africa with R4m cash in a ... South Africa
  3. 'This thing has really hit us hard': Coronavirus claws SA lobster exports News
  4. Leaked audio exposes move to oust Joburg's metro police chief South Africa
  5. Day care owner, rape convict and married father of three caught in huge child ... South Africa

Latest Videos

How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
Plane battles storm winds to land at Heathrow Airport
X