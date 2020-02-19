Father, 20, sentenced to life for killing his child and burning ex-girlfriend

A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his two-year-old child and another 10 years for burning his ex-girlfriend.

Kamogelo Collins Mashabela, 20, was sentenced in the Limpopo high court on Tuesday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Mashabela had killed the toddler and burnt his ex-girlfriend in March 2019. The incident occurred in Ga-Kgari village in the Sekhukhune area.

“Mashabela had a relationship with the mother of the deceased, which she terminated during October 2018. Prior to the offence, a state of enmity existed between him and his ex-girlfriend because she had left him,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.