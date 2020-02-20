Malema vs Mamabolo|From abuse allegations at Sona to lawsuits: here's how it all unfolded

The tension between Julius Malema and Boy Mamabolo has resulted in two lawsuits after threats and allegations.

Mamabolo accused the EFF president of being a wife beater during the Sona address on Thursday last week. Malema denied the claims.

The relationship between the two hasn't always been sour.

They both hail from Seshego township in Polokwane and served together in the Congress of SA Students (Cosas), where Mamabolo was its provincial secretary and Malema its president, according to SowetanLIVE.

Their political relationship extended to the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) where Malema was also its president until his expulsion from the party in March 2012.

Here's the rundown on the tension between them:

Sona — first allegations of domestic abuse

As President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his state of the nation (Sona) address on Thursday last week, the EFF delivered on its promise to disrupt the Sona as it called for the removal of former president FW de Klerk from the National Assembly, and the sacking of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

Objecting to the disruptions, Mamabolo said parliament cannot be abused by Malema the same way he abuses his wife, Mantwa

“Speaker, we've been abused for too long now. We cannot be abused in the manner which Mantoa is being abused at home by Honourable Malema. This is out of order, Speaker.”

Sona debate — a repeat of abuse allegations

As Malema took to the podium to read his speech in response to Ramaphosa's Sona on Tuesday, Mamabolo rose on a point of order and reiterated his allegation that Malema physically abuses Mantwa .

“You are abusing your wife. We want you to stand here in front of the nation and assure us. So my question to you is: are you abusing your wife?" asked Mamabolo.

Sona debate — Malema denies abuse

For a while Malema resisted answering the question and continued reading his speech in response to Ramaphosa's Sona, prompting some ANC MPs to pressure him into responding.

He denied the claims.

“I don't have a history of abuse. It's a history of love. That's me for you. I don't have a history of abusing women. I'm in love. I'm happily married,” he responded.

Malema launches lawsuit against Mamabolo

On Tuesday, Malema's legal team sent Mamabolo a legal notice, stating the EFF president's intention to sue him for R1m after he repeated the allegations during the Sona debate.

“It has come to our client's attention that you have made defamatory statements regarding our client. These were made during the state of the nation address in parliament and, furthermore, repeated to Sowetan newspaper to be published on February 17,” read the notice.

Mamabolo expresses shock

The ANC MP took to Twitter to express shock over the lawsuit.