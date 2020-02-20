Malema vs Mamabolo|From abuse allegations at Sona to lawsuits: here's how it all unfolded
The tension between Julius Malema and Boy Mamabolo has resulted in two lawsuits after threats and allegations.
Mamabolo accused the EFF president of being a wife beater during the Sona address on Thursday last week. Malema denied the claims.
The relationship between the two hasn't always been sour.
They both hail from Seshego township in Polokwane and served together in the Congress of SA Students (Cosas), where Mamabolo was its provincial secretary and Malema its president, according to SowetanLIVE.
Their political relationship extended to the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) where Malema was also its president until his expulsion from the party in March 2012.
Here's the rundown on the tension between them:
Sona — first allegations of domestic abuse
As President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his state of the nation (Sona) address on Thursday last week, the EFF delivered on its promise to disrupt the Sona as it called for the removal of former president FW de Klerk from the National Assembly, and the sacking of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
Objecting to the disruptions, Mamabolo said parliament cannot be abused by Malema the same way he abuses his wife, Mantwa
“Speaker, we've been abused for too long now. We cannot be abused in the manner which Mantoa is being abused at home by Honourable Malema. This is out of order, Speaker.”
Sona debate — a repeat of abuse allegations
As Malema took to the podium to read his speech in response to Ramaphosa's Sona on Tuesday, Mamabolo rose on a point of order and reiterated his allegation that Malema physically abuses Mantwa .
“You are abusing your wife. We want you to stand here in front of the nation and assure us. So my question to you is: are you abusing your wife?" asked Mamabolo.
Sona debate — Malema denies abuse
For a while Malema resisted answering the question and continued reading his speech in response to Ramaphosa's Sona, prompting some ANC MPs to pressure him into responding.
He denied the claims.
“I don't have a history of abuse. It's a history of love. That's me for you. I don't have a history of abusing women. I'm in love. I'm happily married,” he responded.
Malema launches lawsuit against Mamabolo
On Tuesday, Malema's legal team sent Mamabolo a legal notice, stating the EFF president's intention to sue him for R1m after he repeated the allegations during the Sona debate.
“It has come to our client's attention that you have made defamatory statements regarding our client. These were made during the state of the nation address in parliament and, furthermore, repeated to Sowetan newspaper to be published on February 17,” read the notice.
Mamabolo expresses shock
The ANC MP took to Twitter to express shock over the lawsuit.
Now we are being sued for raising matters in Parliament 🤷♂️ @CapricornFMNews pic.twitter.com/Il59TFZuFc— Boy Mamabolo (@BoyMamabolo) February 18, 2020
Mantwa Matlala slaps Mamabolo with lawsuit
On Wednesday, the EFF announced that Mantwa Matlala, Malema's wife, was also suing Mamabolo for defamation. The legal notice denied any abuse and accused Mamabolo of making a mockery of gender-based violence and its victims.
It said Mantwa would have opened a case at the police station if she ever fell victim to abuse, adding that she did not need him to be her voice.
The letter demanded that Mamabolo retract his statement and issue a public apology no later than close of business on Wednesday.
No apologies, we'll meet in court — Mamabolo
Mamabolo stood his ground and made it clear that he would square off with the Malemas in court. In a tweet shared on Wednesday, he said he had evidence to support the allegations he made against Malema.
i will NOT retract/Withdraw any statement made in Parly ystday bcos there is facts and evidence to all these matters.....bring it on let’s meet in Court.— Boy Mamabolo (@BoyMamabolo) February 19, 2020
N.B. We all took an undertaking to expose any form of GBV during Special Joint Sitting last year