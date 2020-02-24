South Africa

Soweto father arrested after daughter, aged four, beaten to death

24 February 2020 - 11:09 By IAVAN PIJOOS
A police spokesman said the child had bruises on her body and was declared dead at a clinic.
Image: Tyler Olson/ 123RF.com

A 57-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly beat his four-year-old daughter to death, Gauteng police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela said the man was arrested on Sunday after he took the child to Chiawelo Clinic in Soweto.

Makhubela said doctors called the police after examining the little girl.

It is believed she was assaulted on Saturday.

“She had bruises on her body and was declared dead at the clinic,” Makhubela said.

