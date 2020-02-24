WATCH | Green mamba takes rescuers to new heights on KZN south coast

Crocworld Conservation Centre staff went to great heights to retrieve a green mamba from a branch overhanging the busy Gum Tree Road in Pennington, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, on Friday.

James Wittstock, reptile curator, and Martin Rodrigues, centre manager at Crocworld, were called out to capture the snake which was curled around a branch 14m off the ground.

Rodrigues said they received a call that someone was trying to take potshots at the reptile with a pellet gun and, in the interests of the safety of the snake and the public, decided to remove it.

“In normal circumstances, we would have let the snake be, because it wasn't causing any harm to the public at that height. But after we heard someone was threatening to shoot it, we had to remove the mamba,” he said.

With the help of the Umkomaas fire department, the team secured an extendable ladder.