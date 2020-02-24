South Africa

Woman driving Porsche 'robbed and shot at' in Midrand

24 February 2020 - 08:04 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The woman’s window was allegedly broken with a hammer.
Image: Netcare911

A woman travelling in a white Porsche survived after allegedly being robbed and shot at in New Road, Midrand, on Sunday afternoon.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to the scene just after 4pm.

Reports suggested that the woman’s window was broken with a hammer and she was robbed of valuables.

Herbst said she was seated inside of the car when she was robbed.

“One of the robbers had fired a round into the vehicle, luckily missing the lady.” The woman was transported, in a stable condition, to hospital.

Police could not immediately comment.

