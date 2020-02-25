Accused to apply for bail in Sandra Munsamy 'kidnapping' case

Two of the four men implicated in the multimillion-rand kidnapping case of Durban businesswoman Sandra Munsamy intend to apply for bail.

This was revealed when the men, all of whom are being held at SA's only super-maximum prison facility, Ebongweni C-max prison in Kokstad, appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Former head of the national directorate of public prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana, representing accused one and three, who are South African citizens, said while his clients intended to apply for bail, he could only proceed with the application on Tuesday.

Nxasana told magistrate Anand Maharaj that he had been unable to consult his clients due to them being moved from Westville prison to Kokstad.

Meanwhile, accused four applied for legal aid representation after previously being represented privately.

Accused two's attorney, Gary Bell, said he had received a copy of the international warrant regarding his client and that he intended to abandon his bail application.

It was previously reported that accused two and four were Mozambicans.