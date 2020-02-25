Electricity: Western Cape is acting like a spoiler, says Gwede Mantashe

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has hit out at Western Cape premier Alan Winde, threatening to resist the DA's intention to source additional energy supplies to offset Eskom load-shedding.

Mantashe, also the ANC's chairperson, was interviewed by Chris Yelland, managing director at EE Business Intelligence, who asked him about municipal electricity generation, the Eskom "war room", emergency procurements, integrated resource plans (IRPs) and restructuring of the utility.

Earlier this month, Winde announced a four-point plan for the province which included helping municipalities procure energy from independent power producers; increase “small-scale embedded generation” such as solar panels in private homes, businesses and other entities; and increase imports of liquefied natural gas.

Four months ago, Winde called on Mantashe to consider a proposal that municipalities be authorised to procure power, ranging from 1MW to 10MW, from independent producers.

“This would be at no cost to the fiscus and would increase the energy resilience of municipalities and South Africa as a whole,” Winde said.

Cape Town previously went to court to be allowed to procure its own renewable energy without the permission of the national energy minister.

Here is an excerpt of the interview between Mantashe and Yelland:

Question: On municipal generation being part of the solution, the president and you, as minister of minerals and energy, have recently provided strong signals that municipalities will again be allowed to become part of the solution as generators of electricity in South Africa, as well as being enabled to procure energy from IPPs outside the Eskom single- buyer model. Would not the clearest signal of government and your department’s intentions in this regard be to withdraw your stated intention to oppose the Cape Town’s court application to be allowed to generate electricity and procure energy from IPPs? Why are the minister and the regulator (Nersa) still opposing this, instead of enabling it?

Minister: The City of Cape Town must talk to us instead of going to court. When you go to court, you are creating a precedent that can be applied across the board, instead of finding a solution to the particular problem. It is the City of Cape Town that must withdraw the case, come to the table with the signal we have sent, and talk to us to find a solution. But if they go to court, we will have to oppose the case and explain that we are ahead of what is being heard in court. We must educate one another, and the Western Cape government, that oppositionist positioning does not help in solving issues.

I met the premier of the Western Cape at the recent government legotla, and said to him that the best way is for us to work together, but if you want to spoil everything, you will be resisted at every turn, because you behave like a spoiler, and you regard the ANC government as your enemy.

We are not going to surrender the power of the national government because there is mischief driving the issue.

Cape Town, Johannesburg, Bloemfontein and other municipalities used to have their own power stations. So, when we refine the rules and regulations, it’s is not from an empty space. There is precedent. We must tighten it. The solutions will not be developed by the court. The solutions will be developed around the table. At best the court will say, go and develop all the rules and regulations. The City of Cape Town can go to court, but it’s an academic exercise.