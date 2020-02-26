South Africa

Grade 8 pupil dies, two hurt as table collapses in Limpopo classroom

26 February 2020 - 16:22 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Three pupils were sorting out books at a Limpopo school when a table broke, injuring one of them fatally.
Three pupils were sorting out books at a Limpopo school when a table broke, injuring one of them fatally.
Image: 123RF/Wavebreak Media Ltd

A grade 8 pupil has died in hospital and two others were injured on Tuesday when a table collapsed as they were sorting books at Phala Secondary School in Broekman village, Limpopo.

Provincial education MEC Polly Boshielo on Wednesday expressed shock at the incident.

"The department learnt that the three learners were sorting out books in their learning and teaching support materials resource classroom. Unfortunately, during the process, a table broke and fell on the three learners," said department spokesperson Sam Makondo.

The three pupils were transported to Helen Franz Hospital. One was assessed and discharged but the other two were transferred to the Polokwane Provincial Hospital, where one of them subsequently died.

The third pupil is still under medical supervision in Polokwane, said Makondo.

Boshielo said the department had dispatched a team to offer trauma counselling to pupils, teachers, support staff and the bereaved family.

READ MORE:

Teacher and pupil die in separate incidents at North West schools

A teacher and child collapsed and died at schools in the North West last week
News
2 days ago

Gauteng schoolgirl killed by lightning

Gauteng education department officials will on Monday be visiting schools to offer counselling after the deaths of two pupils and to investigate ...
News
4 days ago

'Kidnapped' Joburg pupil reunited with his family at Soweto mall

The Johannesburg pupil who was allegedly kidnapped outside his school two days ago has been found
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Spar supermarket owner must pay R12m to staff for breaking labour laws South Africa
  2. More brands hit by pilchards recall and the chilli sauce variant, too Consumer Live
  3. How money 'stolen' from Transnet made its way into Zuma lawyers' accounts News
  4. 'Everyone wins': SBV guard who 'walked off with R4m' hailed a hero News
  5. Manufacturer recalls 'unfit for consumption' 400g tins of Pilchards South Africa

Latest Videos

#Budget2020: Women protest outside parliament ahead of budget speech
Julius Malema arrest warrant: all you need to know.
X