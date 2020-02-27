South Africa

Home affairs called to act on person soliciting money using fake Julius Malema passport

27 February 2020 - 14:14 By ERNEST MABUZA
An unidentified individual is passing himself off as EFF leader Julius Malema, pictured above, using a falsified passport.
Image: Alaister Russell

The EFF has called on the department of home affairs to act on the case of an unknown individual who is allegedly using a falsified passport in the name of its leader, Julius Malema.

The party said the individual used the falsified passport with an old picture of Malema, his birth date and an incorrect identity number.

In a statement, the EFF said the person contacts people using an e-mail Julius.malema232 @gmail.com and attempts to solicit money under Malema’s name.

“He recently contacted a businessman in Germany to solicit money and in his introduction, he identified himself as Julius Malema.

“The negative consequences this can have on CIC (commander in chief) Julius Malema's reputation, his security and the security of his family are immense and we are concerned that this individual has been operating under the falsified identity of the CIC since 2015,” the EFF said.

The EFF urged anyone who has information and anyone who has been contacted by this individual to contact the party through its official platforms.

“We further urge members of the public to ignore requests for assistance from unidentifiable individuals, in order to avoid being defrauded by people masquerading as the EFF party leader.

“We call on the department of home affairs to urgently act on the matter.”

It said the individual could not be allowed to continue to misuse the identity of Malema without consequence.

“It is dangerous illegality that has gone on too long,” the party said.

