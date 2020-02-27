Missing Gauteng pupil reunited with her family

The missing 13-year-old girl from a Gauteng school for pupils with special needs was found on Wednesday evening.

She was reported missing on Monday, after her father could not find her at school when he went to pick her up.

Bianca van Aswegen, national case officer at Missing Children SA, said: “She has been found and she is home.”

The Gauteng department of education said the child was spotted walking in Roodepoort by pupils, who alerted the school.

“Subsequently, the school officials rushed to the specified area and found her. She was later reunited with her family at about 6pm.”

On Thursday, the parents will take her to a medical facility for a check-up, in line with procedures routinely followed in these types of cases.