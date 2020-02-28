Are you dom? Maimane asks Trump after US president accuses media of exaggerating coronavirus reports

US president Donald Trump's itchy Twitter finger knows no limits. On Wednesday, he accused “fake” and “low-ratings” media houses of exaggerating the extent of the coronavirus outbreak.

He said constant reports caused panic in the markets, even though the US was in “good shape”, before blaming Democrats for doing nothing to prevent it.

Maimane shared the tweet and asked Trump if he is "dom”, before emphasising the importance of not taking the virus lightly. He also cautioned that it should not be used as political football.