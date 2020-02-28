PODCAST | Conversations with serial killers

South Africa

28 February 2020

In 2009, Dr Brin Hodgskiss published an academic paper which detailed the findings of a study he had conducted over earlier years. The study consisted of interviews with 13 incarcerated South African serial murderers and rapists.

Dr Hodgskiss recently spoke to True Crime South Africa about his experiences with these men and focused on one specific offender. The revelations from those interviews will change the way the public sees serial murderers forever.

The marketed true crime narrative has, in the past, given us very specific ideas about how people become serial murderers, what their motives are and their capacity to feel emotion. Many of those narratives are born of assumptions made about the type of person who is capable of committing such crimes. Dr Hodgskiss’ research, however, will make you think twice about everything you thought you knew to be true.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082 821 3447).

