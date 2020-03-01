IN QUOTES | Cosatu on wage cuts, corruption and growth

Trade union federation Cosatu briefed journalists on Thursday regarding the outcomes of its central executive committee (CEC) meeting.

Cosatu expressed concern about a number of issues affecting government employees, including wage cuts announced by finance minister Tito Mboweni on Tuesday during his budget speech.

Here's what Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said in six quotes:

Retrenchments

“The CEC is concerned about ongoing jobs losses and resolved to continue to fight against increasingly hostile employers. Workers continue to feel the sting of an economic decline and resultant job losses. Employers are retrenching because they are following in the footsteps of government.”

Growth of Cosatu

“We also noted the success of our recruitment process, which has generated more than 30,000 growth in membership. We have also received applications from unions that want to collaborate with the federation. We will process them following the proper processes.”

Transport system

“The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is sabotaging workers because they are losing wages and jobs as a result of Prasa's ineptitude. We welcome the investment of R1.4bn to modernise the rail network, but that's not enough. We call for an integrated, safe and affordable transport system for the country.”

Corruption

“We appreciate the work that has been done by the new administration to strengthen the law enforcement agencies and other judiciary institutions, but there is little progress in prosecuting those implicated in corruption. We disagree with the decision to extend the state capture inquiry, and we demand action now.”

Gender-based violence

“The CEC is troubled by the scourge of gender-based violence and violence against children. The stories about the eight-year old murdered in Cape Town, the male student who was stabbed by his girlfriend, Lindokuhle Cele, who was a victim of hate crime in KwaZulu-Natal, remind us of the damage that is being done to our society by senseless violence.”

Budget speech

“We will not allow the workers to be used as scapegoats for this economic crisis. The cuts directed at the public servants will have a severe implication for the economy. Cutting wages will intensify poverty and gender inequality in SA.”