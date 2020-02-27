Politics

WATCH | The morning after #Budget2020: How the budget affects you

27 February 2020 - 06:00 By Deepa Kesa

Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered his 2020 budget speech on Wednesday, where he announced that the National Treasury had decided against increasing value added tax (VAT), pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) and other personal income taxes.

Enormous pressure lies on Mboweni, as the country struggles to resolve major problems crippling state-owned enterprises such as Eskom and SAA, which have had to rely on numerous bailouts from the government just to keep afloat.

TimesLIVE takes a quick look at how the budget will impact many South Africans on a daily basis.

