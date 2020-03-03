South Africa

Don't use culture to legitimise abuse of women and children, says Zulu monarch

03 March 2020 - 13:19 By Zimasa Matiwane
King Goodwill Zwelthini has criticised men who use culture and tradition to abuse women and children, and to hide the abuse.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

King Goodwill Zwelithini has come out strongly against those who use culture and tradition to abuse women and children.

Speaking at the KwaZulu-Natal opening of the legislature on Tuesday, the king said those who abducted young girls and forced them into marriage, to silence them after they have sexually abused them, were not practising the tradition of Ukuthwalwa.

“Ukuthwalwa kwezingane (of children) to hide the abuse, that is not Zulu or Nguni tradition,” the King said.

As a custodian of Zulu culture in SA, the king said such practices constituted abuse and should be condemned.

He also spoke against “false prophets” who use false myth and superstition that threatens the lives of one of society's most marginalised groups.

“I am concerned about the pervasive matter that those living with albinism must be killed for luck because those people lie to you using culture. I can assure you that is not culture.”

The king also called on men to respect their wives.

“Those who say wives have no say in their homes and marriages, why did you take them to build a family with?”

The king's address at the official opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature precedes the state of the province address by KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala on Wednesday.

Elderly black woman wins property rights in landmark ruling

72-year-old Agnes Sithole went to court to challenge a sexist law, and won a legal victory that will protect about 400,000 other black SA women.
News
1 month ago

Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini calls for end to gender-based violence

The monarch also urged the government to ensure that indigenous knowledge was used in conjunction with the best of western medical practices
News
1 month ago

