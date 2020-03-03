Proud mom goes crowdfunding to send her son to private school

Miguel Tawanda Gwenzi might be only five years old, but he has big dreams.

One day he wants to build a vehicle that can fly, so that he doesn't have to sit in traffic.

His mother Gladys Sethole is determined to give Miguel an education that will nurture and grow his inquisitive mind. She has resorted to a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds to send him to a private school in Cape Town.

"Miguel has the ability to count up to 1,000 in multiples, he has a sharp memory that he is able to spell most words he has seen or read and he speaks English eloquently," wrote Sethole in a post on Backabuddy.

She is aiming to raise R93,000 to send her son to Curro Durbanville, which offers robotics and mechatronics from grade R students up to high school.