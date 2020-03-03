'Racial' tension over Ekurhuleni RDP housing project

The Mackenzieville RDP project has been a work in progress since 2014. Frustrated residents protested and burnt Arla Park satellite police station after they clashed with police during an attempt to occupy houses in March 2019. Residents of Snake Park informal settlement then held a march, demanding answers about the RDP houses.

Lindiwe Mofokeng, a community representative for Snake Park, has tried to get the occupiers to vacate the houses, but to no avail. She and others feel helpless as the protection order prevents them from going near the RDP houses. Mofokeng and other people in Snake Park have been waiting years to move into the houses. She worries that the municipality may not succeed in moving the occupiers out.

“We do not understand why there is now a conflict between us and the coloureds. There is nothing racial about the situation, but only people who are on the housing list should be allocated houses. We are very worried because we and the elderly in our community want houses. The situation should be resolved and due process followed,” she said.

Both sides are desperate. When we visited the housing project, Wanda and Lucas Bates were sitting on a couch inside the house they had occupied. Lucas is disabled. The couple said they have been renting backyard rooms in Arla Park for 14 years.

Wanda said she was the first person to hang curtains inside the houses. However they have been pushed out several times by Snake Park residents. “I was doing all the fighting because my husband is disabled. I was willing to die for this house,” she said.

Meanwhile, in Snake Park, Maria Mhlabi, who is 75, has been waiting to move into a house. However her health is failing and she can no longer look after herself. “I’m told that people have moved into my house. Now l may never get a house,” she said.

“Young people have moved into the houses, while elderly people like myself do not have houses. My feet hurt because l have been going there everyday to see if l can get a house for myself,” said 74-year-old Doy Zwane.