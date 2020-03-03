Ugandan traditional healers jailed for scamming teacher of R1.6m

Justice has finally prevailed for a 63-year-old teacher from Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape, who was convinced to resign from her job and hand over R1.6m of her pension money to three Ugandan traditional healers.

The female teacher was told that the money would be used for a spiritual cleansing, which would allegedly lead to her ancestors multiplying her money, according to a Hawks provincial spokesperson Capt Anelisa Ngcakani.

The incident occurred in 2017, when the convicted fraudsters executed “a systematic process” that took about eight months until they accessed the lump sum.

The fraudsters were identified as Jimmy Peter Sellwuju, 27, Brian Kibirigue, 32, and Mohamed Wamubirigue, 57.

They were sentenced on Monday to a total of 13 years' imprisonment for fraud and theft by the East London Regional Court.