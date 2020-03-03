WATCH | Model loses job after Cape Town waitress shares 'groping' video

“I hope that Sarah can find it in her heart to forgive me and realise that everyone makes mistakes. May this be an example to all who have watched this video that we should treat each other with respect," he added.

The waitress, Sarah-Belgarion van Niekerk, made Du Preez's act public after she took to her own social media platforms to share her ordeal with the Boss Models and Modelwerk model.

She also posted a video of the alleged incident on social media.

“So on Friday night I was at work (I am currently a waitress) ... and I happened to be serving this man, Reyn du Preez, and this happened. The video says it all, leaving me with little to add," she wrote.

“You are exposed! And caught in the act.

“It breaks my heart! I’ve watched it over and over again ... feeling more like trash each time. Men of South Africa, this happens on [a] regular basis. What are you going to do about it?

“If you see your mate doing this, call them out! Don’t wait for them to get physical with women to call them out.

"Men of South Africa, stop touching us inappropriately!

“To Reyn du Preez’s friends, I thank you for stopping your friend when he continued to insult and humiliate me after touching me inappropriately. I only hope that more can be done next time.”