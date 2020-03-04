TUT pursues court interdict to prevent further disruptions

The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) on Wednesday said it intended to apply for an urgent interdict from the high court in Pretoria to prevent further disruptions of academic activities.

Disruptions at their Pretoria campuses began on Monday with students complaining about issues such as academic exclusion, historic debt, accommodation and the NSFAS allowance payout. They are also calling for an extension of the registration period, among other things.

Classes were suspended on Monday at the Pretoria campus due to disruptions. The disruptions have since spread to the Arcadia and arts campuses in the Pretoria CBD.

The university said classes would remain suspended on Thursday.