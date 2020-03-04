Cricket

SA's Niekerk resigned to facing Australia without Kapp in T20 World Cup semifinal

“We’re lucky enough to have 15 very talented players. Whatever decision that’s made‚ I’m confident that players will raise their hands and make sure she’s not missed too much"

04 March 2020 - 16:28 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Anya Shrubsole of England reacts as Dane Van Niekerk and Lizelle Lee of South Africa run between wickets during the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup match between England and South Africa at the WACA on February 23, 2020 in Perth, Australia.
Image: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Proteas women’s captain Dane van Niekerk is backing the depth of their squad to compensate for Marizanne Kapp’s anticipated absence ahead of Thursday T20 World Cup semifinal against hosts Australia in Sydney.

Kapp has been laid low by a viral illness and a late call will be made on her availability for Thursday’s critical clash.

Van Niekerk seemed to be resigned to the fact that they may be without one of their star players‚ but has also understood that an individual’s health is far more important than the team.

“Marizanne is very important and we all know how important she is for our side.

"She’s one of the best pace bowlers and all-rounders in the world.

"At the end of the day‚ it is a semifinal but a player’s health is more important than the game‚” Van Niekerk said.

“We’re lucky enough to have 15 very talented players. Whatever decision that’s made‚ I’m confident that players will raise their hands and make sure she’s not missed too much.

"Sune Luus has raised hers plenty of times in Marizanne’s batting role. We’re not too worried‚ but we hope she gets up in good spirits.”

SA topped their group ahead of England‚ but they will be running into an Australian team that they’ve never beaten.

The South Africans have been tested‚ but they’ve succeeded at every turn.

The hosts‚ who have had to live with the exit of a key player in star all-rounder Ellyse Perry‚ have fought tooth and nail to remain in the tournament.

Van Niekerk said they have been focusing on themselves‚ but the thought of a first T20 World Cup final is tempting.

“We try to focus on ourselves.

"You can get lost in a tournament when you focus on other teams.

"We’ve been trying to build on what we’ve been doing well in each game. We try to park the negatives as much as possible.

"They’re out there and they’re easy to focus on‚ so we try to look at the positives as much as possible‚” Van Niekerk said.

“It’s a semifinal and anything can happen. There’s as much pressure on us as it is on them.

"I forget about the records. It doesn’t matter in a high pressure game. Hopefully‚ we can get one-up on them for the first time in forever.”

Rain is forecast for Sydney on Thursday.

While this works in SA’s favour because of them topping the group‚ this isn’t the way Van Niekerk wants to get to Sunday’s final.

It’s also SA’s first T20 World Cup semifinal in six years‚ something that reminded Van Niekerk of how far they’ve come as a team.

“The weather works in our favour‚ but if I was on the other end‚ I probably would be really upset. Everybody has worked really hard to get here.

"To lose out because of the weather is not ideal. I don’t think it should be like that but I believe in future that play-off games should have reserve days‚” Van Niekerk said.

“I still think about 2014. We were shell-shocked to get into the semifinals.

"You go there wanting to do well in a tournament‚ but it’s different to say that we’re coming to win a World Cup. We didn’t quite understand what it took then.”

