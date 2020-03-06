'I'm as fit as a fiddle', says doctor who saw SA's first coronavirus patient

“The majority of the people in my practice are really pretty healthy individuals and they're not going to be a huge risk. The patient I treated on Tuesday is already much better.”

She urged people to stop panicking.

“This is just a new kind of flu and you need to take the same precautions as if you have the normal flu. You have to wash your hands, you're not going to touch your face, you're not going to sneeze or cough on people.”

She said the people who were not ill would need to try to keep a 2m distance from those who were coughing or sneezing — a common practice when engaging with anyone with flu.

“Try not to shake hands, kiss or hug people. I think it's mainly about common sense, I think people are really overreacting,” she said.

Reed's office released a statement on Friday saying their practice was not closed and that her colleagues posed no health risks.

“The staff are adhering to precautionary measures. Dr Bruce has not been exposed at all to the infected patient and will be seeing patients as usual. Sister Brenda DID NOT take the swabs, the patient went to a laboratory for testing,” the statement read.