POLL | First coronavirus case confirmed in SA — how will you protect yourself?

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday asked South Africans to co-operate with the government in its efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, after the country's first case was confirmed.

A 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal tested positive for the virus, three days after returning from a holiday in Italy on Sunday.

To help prevent further spread of the virus, the minister and the health department recommend regular hand-washing, disinfecting one's environment and covering the mouth when coughing.