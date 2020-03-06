POLL | First coronavirus case confirmed in SA — how will you protect yourself?
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday asked South Africans to co-operate with the government in its efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, after the country's first case was confirmed.
A 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal tested positive for the virus, three days after returning from a holiday in Italy on Sunday.
To help prevent further spread of the virus, the minister and the health department recommend regular hand-washing, disinfecting one's environment and covering the mouth when coughing.
Professor Cheryl Cohen from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), during a press briefing on Thursday, said there is no data confirming whether HIV-infected individuals are more susceptible to getting Covid-19.
“What we do know is that severe cases have mostly been in elderly people and people with underlying illnesses. Based on what we know from other respiratory illnesses like influenza, people who are receiving ARVs and are on stable treatment, that treatment substantially reduces the risk of their illness with these viruses.”
The minister cautioned against spreading false and unverified reports as this would cause panic. He applauded the media for its role in informing the public and raising awareness on the virus.