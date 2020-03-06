South Africa

POLL | First coronavirus case confirmed in SA — how will you protect yourself?

06 March 2020 - 08:44 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Described as the first of its kind in Africa, UKZN has launched a 'war room' to fight coronavirus.
Described as the first of its kind in Africa, UKZN has launched a 'war room' to fight coronavirus.
Image: 123RF/lightwise

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday asked South Africans to co-operate with the government in its efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, after the country's first case was confirmed.

A 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal tested positive for the virus, three days after returning from a holiday in Italy on Sunday.

To help prevent further spread of the virus, the minister and the health department recommend regular hand-washing, disinfecting one's environment and covering the mouth when coughing.

Professor Cheryl Cohen from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), during a press briefing on Thursday, said there is no data confirming whether HIV-infected individuals are more susceptible to getting Covid-19.

“What we do know is that severe cases have mostly been in elderly people and people with underlying illnesses. Based on what we know from other respiratory illnesses like influenza, people who are receiving ARVs and are on stable treatment, that treatment substantially reduces the risk of their illness with these viruses.”

The minister cautioned against spreading false and unverified reports as this would cause panic. He applauded the media for its role in informing the public and raising awareness on the virus.

MORE

What you need to know about coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about coronavirus
News
1 day ago

Coronavirus fears hurting Africa's safari industry

Fears of the coronavirus have crippled Africa’s safari industry, a survey conducted by SafariBookings has found.
News
1 day ago

WHOA! American authors 'wrote about coronavirus' years ago

Two theories widely shared on social media claim American authors Dean Koontz and Sylvia Browne predicted the 2019-2020 coronavirus outbreak
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. First case of coronavirus detected in SA South Africa
  2. WATCH | Model loses job after Cape Town waitress shares 'groping' video South Africa
  3. Health minister Zweli Mkhize under fire as SA's readiness for coronavirus ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | ‘There's no xenophobia here’: refugee speaks out against ... South Africa
  5. Dali Mpofu beams with pride as son awarded DPhil degree from Oxford South Africa

Latest Videos

Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA
‘Reckless & negligent’: Parktown teachers and lodge fingered in Mpianzi report
X