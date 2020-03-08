South Africa

High risk of load-shedding on Sunday, Eskom warns

08 March 2020 - 13:30 By TimesLIVE
Eskom says there is a high risk of load-shedding on Sunday.
Eskom says there is a high risk of load-shedding on Sunday.
Image: 123RF/choneschones

Eskom says the likelihood remains high that it may have to implement load-shedding at short notice on Sunday due to an increase in unplanned breakdowns and further system risks that it has identified.

“The system is currently constrained, unpredictable and vulnerable. We are replenishing the emergency reserves in order to be in a better position to meet demand for the coming week, but there is still a high likelihood that load-shedding may be implemented today should there be further unexpected changes in the generation system performance,” the power utility said in a statement.

“In this regard, the co-operation of every South African in managing electricity consumption with care goes a long way in helping us minimise the likelihood of load-shedding,” it added.

Eskom said on Saturday it had managed to avert having to implement load-shedding through the recovery of some of the seven generation units that had tripped on Friday night.

The electricity parastatal has not implemented load-shedding since February 22.

“Unplanned breakdowns or outages were at 12,077MW as at 11:30 this morning and planned maintenance outages are at 4,963MW,” Eskom said on Sunday.

MORE

Load-shedding likely on Saturday night: Eskom warns

Eskom has warned of the likelihood of load-shedding on Saturday evening and Sunday due to multiple generation trips overnight.
News
1 day ago

Trim wastage, reward good people, punish bad contractors: Gordhan on Eskom

Cost-cutting opportunities at cash-strapped Eskom may span trimming the fat off tenders and reviewing remuneration of bosses, public enterprises ...
Politics
3 days ago

'Down with load-shedding, down with Ramaphosa': Julius Malema at EFF march to Eskom

Members of the EFF painted the streets of Sandton red as they flocked into Innesfree Park ahead of their march to Eskom's Megawatt Park Offices in ...
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Second case of coronavirus confirmed in SA South Africa
  2. 'I'm as fit as a fiddle', says doctor who saw SA's first coronavirus patient South Africa
  3. 18 people in quarantine after contact with SA's first coronavirus patient South Africa
  4. Ten hilarious responses to SA's first coronavirus case South Africa
  5. Third coronavirus case in SA confirmed – and it's the wife of the first man to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA
X