CPUT shut in the interests of staff and student safety

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) closed campuses on Monday in the interests of staff and student safety.

Lectures were disrupted and cars damaged by protesting students at the Bellville campus last week. At least four people were arrested.

CPUT said in a statement that “due to the continued volatile situation on Bellville campus and in the interests of staff and students safety, executive management has decided to cease all university operations”.

This included all academic, administration and support activities on Monday.

“Staff must work from home, if possible. All university operations will resume on Tuesday.”