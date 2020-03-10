South Africa

WATCH | Truck carnage and violent protests close businesses in Ladysmith

10 March 2020 - 12:40 By LWANDILE BHENGU
Trucks have been torched as protests against the mayor continue in Ladysmith, in northern KZN.
Image: Supplied

Police say the situation is tense in Ladysmith, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, as protests against the mayor bring the town to a standstill. 

In a video shared by IPSS Security, five trucks can be seen lying across the road after they were torched on Colenso/Pieters Road.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said most businesses in the area had shut because of the protests.

“The situation is tense, with no public transport to and from Ladysmith. Two trucks were set alight yesterday. Public order police are on the ground and most of the roads are open,” she said. 

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala is on Tuesday leading a high-level delegation to the town in a bid to resolve the ongoing instability. Zikalala’s move comes in the wake of continued disruptions to business operations and government services, including water provision, as well as clashes with police and the burning of debris. 

Residents are calling for Alfred Duma local municipality mayor Vincent Madlala to be axed.  

