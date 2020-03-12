IN QUOTES | How the Western Cape plans to deal with coronavirus

Prof Jantjie Taljaard, Tygerberg Hospital's infectious diseases specialist, said the patient was not admitted at a hospital as he is not sick.

Three more people are being monitored at the Tygerberg Hospital while they await confirmation of their status.

Here's what the province's premier Alan Winde and health care experts Dr Wayne Smith and Prof Taljaard said in five quotes:

Containing the virus - Alan Winde

“The national minister will check who this person came into contact with. We know that he came back on the ninth and they [national health department] would have traced those who were on either seats on the aircraft, because you need to test everybody they came into contact with.”

Public transport cleanliness - Dr Smith

“There's important work that will be happening to try to get public transport sanitation sorted out to improve systems on a day-to-day basis.”

Hygiene and water restrictions - Alan Winde

“The issue of water and hygiene was raised with all our municipalities, to say we need to go back and check because in many of our areas, due to the drought, we still run strict protocols with half our taps being closed off. We've looked at opening more of them to ensure that we are following proper hygiene protocols.”

More than 80 tested in WC - Prof Jantjie Taljaard

“In the Western Cape, we have tested more than 80 cases. Health care professionals in the province are informed and we have three beds occupied at the Tygerberg Hospital. The patients are not ill but we decided to admit them while we wait for their results.”

Putting in the work - Alan Winde

“These processes and procedures have been in place for a while now in this country. We've had international arrivals and the communication I was getting from people was they could not believe how professional our processes are. I commend our teams that have been at our airports making sure that we put first-stage risk mitigation in place.”