Coronavirus infections in SA up to 17

The number of coronavirus infections in SA has increased to 17, the health ministry said on Thursday.

And one of the new patients, in the Free State, is the first case of local transmission of the illness.

“This is an additional four cases from [Wednesday] ,” said health ministry spokesperson Lwazi Manzi in a statement.

The Mpumalanga and Free State provinces have registered their first cases.

In Mpumalanga, the patient is a 27-year-old woman who had travelled to the US.

“She returned to SA on the 7th March 2020,” Manzi said.

In the Free State, a 32-year-old man has tested positive.

“[He] came into contact with a Chinese businessman. This is the first case of local transmission, as all others have been by patients who had travelled abroad,” Manzi said.